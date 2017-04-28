Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. “I hoped they’d shoot me in the head to make it quick.” Australian couple tied up, attacked at gunpoint on holiday.

Queensland couple Jayson Peter Kelly and Kirsten Smith were eight weeks into a nine-month long backpacking trip when their dream holiday turned into a nightmare.

In an interview with news.com.au, 25-year-old Jayson has told of the moment the tour bus they were travelling on in Guatemala was hijacked by a gang and they were held hostage.

“They commandeered our shuttle and jumped into the back and held a gun to my head. They had been shooting at the van like cowboys and once that hot gun was at my head, I thought that was it,” Jayson told news.com.au.

The three men then dragged the tourists out of the bus – which had been organised through a legitimate tour company – and tied them up with their shoelaces while they were robbed.

They still had guns pointed at their heads while their phones, computers, money and jewellery was stolen. Jayson said he and Kristen, also 25, believed they were going to die.

“I actually hoped they would shoot me in the head to make it as quick and painless as it could have been,” he said.

“Kirsten…thought that we were going to be shot one by one.

“She was actually tied up next to me and at one point looked at me and asked if we were going to be OK. I had no idea what to say back. I just told her I loved her.”

Jayson said that all the female tourists, including his girlfriend, were sexually assaulted by the men.

“Having to witness that but being helpless was just absolutely terrifying,” he said.

The couple was able to free themselves form their constraints and help untie the fellow passengers once the men had fled the scene. Now, they are safe in Costa Rica and plan to continue their dream holiday.