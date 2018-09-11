Dr Pimple Popper removing a "cutaneous horn" is the most horrifying thing you will see all day.

Why is it that with an entire Stan, Netflix, Foxtel and Youtube catalogue of worthy entertainment and dog videos, we inevitably find ourselves drawn to clips of Dr Pimple Popper extracting weird bodily growths from strangers?

I ask of you: why are we like this?

And yet, here we are, with me about to tell you about LA-based dermatologist Dr Sandra Lee removing a “cutaneous horn” from the arm of a patient. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

