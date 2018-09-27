beauty

The new Dr Pimple Popper video that's been described as "chest pimples that ooze butter".

Oh, hey.

We’re gathered here today on our laptops and smartphone screens to watch Dr Pimple Popper help a patient with little pockets of skin gunk on her chest.

It’s both as horrifying and wonderful as it sounds.

In Dr. Sandra Lee’s (a.k.a Dr. Pimple Popper) latest video on the Dr Pimple Popper Youtube channel, the viral dermatologist can be seen tackling a cluster of bumps on a woman’s neck and chest.

They look a bit like blind pimples that have been under the skin for years, but medically, they’re known as steatocystomas.

Steatocystomas are non-cancerous cysts that start growing in the skin’s sebaceous glands (where pimples are born). Essentially, they’re pockets of oil and dead skin cells that never come to the surface.

So yum.

Well, here’s the most hectic bits of the video, which you can also watch in full on the Dr Pimple Popper Youtube channel here.

Video via Dr Pimple Popper
Possibly the worst (or best) thing about this video is it’s part of a series.

In fact, it’s session two, part three of a series, which means there’s a: session two, part two; session two, part one; session one, par- there are lots of other videos.

If that’s your thing, we suggest going to her Youtube channel, but only on an empty stomach.

You’re welcome.

Why do you think everyone can’t stop watching Dr Pimple Popper videos?

