The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday November 26.

Australian academic freed after 804 days detained in Iran.

A British-Australian academic who had been detained in the country for more than two years has been freed, in exchange for three Iranians held abroad, Iran state TV says.

The television report was scant on detail, saying only that the three Iranians freed in the swap had been imprisoned for trying to bypass sanctions on Iran.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, 33, was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was picked up at a Tehran airport while trying to leave the country after attending an academic conference in 2018.

I am thrilled to see that Dr. Kylie Moore Gilbert is finally free after over 2 years as a hostage of the regime in #Iran. As happy as I am, I know the trauma and bewilderment in her face all to too well. I wish her health, recovery, privacy and patience. — Jason Rezaian (@jrezaian) November 25, 2020

She was sent to Tehran's Evin prison, convicted of spying and sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Moore-Gilbert had vehemently denied the charges and maintained her innocence, and has spent 804 days imprisoned.

She was one of several Westerners held in Iran on widely criticised espionage charges that activists and UN investigators believed was a systematic effort to leverage their imprisonments for money or influence in negotiations with the West, which Tehran denied.

Duchess of Sussex reveals July miscarriage.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has described how she and Prince Harry were left "heartbroken" after she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with their second baby.

The Duchess revealed in an essay for the New York Times that she "felt a sharp cramp" while getting her son Archie ready one morning in July and soon afterwards she was admitted to hospital, where it was confirmed she had lost her second child.

Meghan, who married Prince Harry in 2018, did not say how far along she was in her pregnancy.