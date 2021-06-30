Dr Harry got a call from his daughter. As a vet, he knew something was seriously wrong.

After Dr Harry Cooper got a phone call from his daughter in 2010, he put the phone down and immediately walked outside.

His daughter Tiffany, a 37-year-old mum of two, had called to tell him that her X-ray results had come in. The beloved TV vet told her to go to the doctor after she noticed she was feeling sore in her hip.

"The X-ray came back and I said, ‘Read it to me. Read the report’. It said there was a ‘fuzziness’ on the head of the greater trochanter [between the hip and femur]," he explained in a recent episode of Anh’s Brush With Fame.

In that moment, Dr Harry knew there was something seriously wrong.

"I said, 'I want you to demand a biopsy. Don’t ask for it, demand it'."

"I put the phone down, walked out to the veranda, looked to the sky and I said, 'Take me. Children are supposed to outlive their parents. Take me'."

"Because I knew what that meant… when you see fuzziness on the head of the greater trochanter, you know there’s a tumour there. Any vet in the world could tell you that," he said with tears in his eyes.

Image: ABC. Tiffany, who had just welcomed her second child at the time, later passed of colon cancer.

"Nobody quite knew where it had come from, but as it turned out, it was colon cancer... She fought it for 14 months. And then I lost her."

"The last thing she said was, 'I love you, Daddy'."

Tiffany and Dr Harry. Image: ABC.