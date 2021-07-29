The real life faces behind Dr. Death, Stan's disturbing new true crime series.

If you're a true crime fan, chances are you're probably obsessing over all things Dr. Death right now.

Based on Wondery's viral podcast of the same name, the Stan series follows the sinister true story of former American neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who became known as 'Dr. Death' after he left a trail of maimed patients across various hospitals in Texas.

Starring Joshua Jackson as Christopher Duntsch, the eight-part series follows neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) as they set out to stop Dr. Death in his tracks.

Watch the official trailer for Stan's Dr. Death below.



Video via Stan.

With new docuseries Dr. Death: The Undoctored Truth premiering on Stan on July 30, we decided to take a look at the real faces and stories behind Dr. Death.

Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson)

Joshua Jackson as Christopher Duntsch. Image: Stan.