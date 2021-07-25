The 5 questions you had after watching Stan's Dr. Death, answered.

One of the world's most popular true crime podcasts has finally arrived on our screens.

Based on Wondery's viral podcast of the same name, Stan's Dr. Death follows the sinister true story of former American neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who became known as 'Dr. Death' after he left a trail of maimed patients across various hospitals in Texas.

In the Dallas medical community, Christopher Duntsch was seen as a rising star.

But while Duntsch managed to win over his patients while telling them he was "the best" in his field, his work told a completely different story.

Starring Joshua Jackson as Christopher Duntsch, Stan's Dr. Death follows neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) as they set out to stop Dr. Death in his tracks.

Throughout Dr. Death, the series moves backwards and forwards in time, allowing viewers to delve even deeper into Duntsch's life.

But as with any true crime series, we still have plenty of questions about the disturbing case.

Here are five questions you might have had after watching Stan's Dr. Death, answered.

How many people did Christopher Duntsch kill?

Between 2011 and 2013, Christopher Duntsch operated on 37 patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Out of those surgeries, two patients were killed.

One woman, Floella Brown, died from a stroke after Duntsch severed her vertebral artery.

Another woman, Kelli Martin, died from blood loss after Duntsch severed a major artery in her spine during a minor, routine back operation.

During that two-year period, Duntsch injured 31 patients, with some experiencing nerve damage, chronic pain, and even paralysis after their surgeries.