Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Just days after announcing he’s single, Dr Chris Brown may not be anymore.



So we’ve been running around in circles like disobedient Golden Retriever puppies getting ourselves very excited about a potential Bondi Vet Bachie next season.

…But it turns out our hopes and dreams may have already been shattered.

On last Monday’s episode of Have You Been Paying Attention?, Dr Chris let slip that he had split with long-term partner Kendall Bora, so was single and ready to mingle (potentially with 25 women who had signed up to a reality TV dating show).

The very active Bachelor rumour mill then added to the equation, with an anonymous source coming forward to announce that Channel Ten producers were already in the process of securing Dr Chris for the show.

View this post on Instagram One of us really needs to give a little less in photos A post shared by Chris Brown (@drchrisbrown) on Sep 22, 2018 at 5:03pm PDT



But according to New Idea, he’s already moved on with an old flame, leaving the spot for Mr Bachelor 2019 wide open.

According to a source close to Dr Chris, Home and Away actress Kassandra Clementi, who Chris previously dated, is back on the scene.

“Since he quietly split from Kendall he’s been talking to Kassandra more and more and has realised that she is the love of his life, and that he wants her back,” the source told the publication.

“And while he is looking at a long and happy future with Kassandra, at the moment he’s just taking baby steps and opening up the lines of communication again.”

EURGH, who is this anonymous source and why do they keep ruining The Bachelor for us?

2. All the signs that Shane Warne and Liz Hurley might be back together.



With all the celebrity split stories floating around at the moment, we’re actually quite pleased there may be an actual reunion in the midst.

Yes, as brought to our attention by Pedestrian.tv, Shane Warne and Liz Hurley might be back together.