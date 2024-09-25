No one talks about how hard it is to be hot, say these 'conventionally attractive' women.

It's hard being hot in this world.

A series of women and men have gone viral online for sharing their thoughts on why no one seems to talk about how hard it is to be attractive.

Pretty privilege is the idea that some people have an inherent bias towards those they deem 'conventionally attractive'. Pretty people (according to conventional and societal beauty standards) benefit in life and are afforded greater opportunities because of their perceived attractiveness.

However, some self-describing beautiful people disagree, saying they have faced more challenges due to their appearance.

In comes our beloved Reddit, a thread asking: attractive people of Reddit - what was your horrible experience for being attractive?

Their experiences were varied.

"People treat me badly just because I'm joyful and gorgeous. I know that sounds boastful, but it's the worst thing I've ever experienced."

"Jealousy and resentment."

"Apparently I want everyone's husbands."

"It's difficult to make female friends. Women you've never met before get upset when you show up anywhere as though you were doing something wrong. I want to tell these women: 'I'm not responsible for you not liking yourself.'"

"The number of people who get upset/irked that you didn't notice them as you walk by."