'After a traumatic birth, my doctor told me he had "some bad news" about my baby girl.'

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week we meet Natasha, mum to son Dashiell and daughters Raven and Juniper. Natasha’s story focuses on the birth of baby Raven and the journey with her diagnosis.

At 40-weeks pregnant, Natasha hoped that her acupuncturist might work some magic to bring on the birth of her second baby.

“My first baby, Dashiell, weighed 4.3kg and was two weeks overdue,” Natasha recalls.

“My stomach was enormous this time too, so I was doing everything I could, like acupuncture, to ensure I didn’t go over 40-weeks again!”

As luck would have it, she felt an intense contraction whilst receiving her treatment and she excitedly called husband Shannon to tell him she thought it was time.

While Natasha’s pregnancy and birth with Dashiell was smooth sailing, she had a sense that things were very different this time around.

“In utero Dash moved around my tummy slowly and when he came out, I transitioned to new motherhood with relative ease.

“He was a calm baby and I remember people telling me how hard new mum-life would be and it just wasn’t. This was why it felt so easy to go back for baby number two, I had no reason to think anything would go wrong.”

After the contraction at the acupuncturist’s clinic, Natasha returned home to Sydney's beachside suburb of Coogee and began labouring.

At 9pm her waters broke and at 5am the following morning, the couple made their way to The Royal Hospital for Women in Randwick.

“By this time, I was in such rip-roaring pain I was gripping the sides of my wheelchair – it was nothing like my first birth at all.

“I have a relatively high level of pain tolerance, and yet I was screaming uncontrollably like a bad stereotype of a woman in birth from an 80s movie. It was incredibly intense.”