A woman was given a “kind” note by a stranger. What was inside will infuriate all women.

Jane was sitting on a train, minding her own business on her way to work, when she noticed a stranger looking at her.

The man eventually got off the train, but not before dropping a folded note on the table in front of her which read: “Count to 10, then open”.

Inside, the UK woman found something so infuriating, she decided to share it in a Facebook video for BBC’s The Social.

Jane explained that the note read: “You should smile, even if the world’s getting you down, a face as pretty as yours wasn’t made to frown.”

Unsurprisingly to any woman who’s similarly been told to “smile” by a complete stranger, Jane was unappreciative of the advice, saying it made her feel “uneasy”.

"There are so many ways he could've expressed concern for me, rather than handing me a note telling me what I should do with my face and then running off the train before I could even respond," she said.

Instead, thanks to the man's instructions to wait before opening, he made sure he wasn't around to see her reaction.