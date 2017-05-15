President Trump tweeted then deleted a single word. The Internet couldn't handle it.

For the majority of us, it’s hard to go wrong when it comes to Twitter.

Sure, sometimes things happen when you try to convey a message in 140 characters or less (like, accidentally announcing someone is dead…), but for the most part, it’s a fairly simple exercise.

And usually, the less words, the easier the message is to understand.

The exception to this, of course, is President Donald Trump, who basically handed the world a meme on a silver platter when he tweeted and deleted a single-word tweet.

Yes, on the afternoon of Saturday, May 13, 2017, President Trump tweeted a single word: "We".