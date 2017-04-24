Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star keeps getting vandalised.

There are many things in this life that don’t seem fair.

Taxes on tampons, only three meal sizes at McDonald’s, and the orange entity that is Donald Trump are just a few.

But said orange man and leader of the free world having his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Now that’s a new level of fundamental flaws of the universe.

Apparently I'm not the only to feel this way, because Trump's star was attacked by vandals for the second time over the weekend.

According to The Hill, the words "F**k Trump" were scrawled across the sidewalk star, the second time such an incident has occurred in the past seven months.

In October 2016, protester James Lambert Otis went full throttle, taking to the star with a pickaxe and sledgehammer so hard that it had to be replaced.

And if you're wondering what on God's green earth Trump did to deserve a star on the Walk of Fame, the answer is apparently obvious. The 70-year-old was awarded the honour in 2007 for his double-whammy efforts as a hit reality television maker for The Apprentice and also for “his producer job for his Miss Universe shows.”

While owning the Miss Universe pageant, Trump bragged to radio host Howard Stern about the sexual harassment he inflicted upon its female contestants.

"No men are anywhere. And I'm allowed to go in [backstage] because I'm the owner of the pageant," he said.

"And therefore I'm inspecting it... Is everyone OK? You know, they're [the contestants] standing there with no clothes. And you see these incredible-looking women. And so I sort of get away with things like that."