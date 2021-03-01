Trump is back, and he's more dangerous than ever.

In February 2021, we had a relatively Trump free month.

After Joe Biden's inauguration in late January (which Trump refused to attend), the former US president slunk off to Florida and with no Twitter to yell from, we had four weeks of silence.

But we were kidding ourselves if we thought that was the end.

Lo-and-behold Trump is back. He gave a lengthy address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday. And while he never let the office of US President get in his way, he now has the ability to spread misinformation and division from a place he arguably feels even more comfortable - in opposition.

Watch: Some of Trump's speech at CPAC. Post continues after video.



Video via C-SPAN.

From there, he gets to tear down, criticise, undermine and bully the sitting president and his party without having to do any of the work.

And for a man who has spent recent weeks being kicked off social media, forced to face a historic second impeachment and shown the Oval Office's door after just one term, he's ready to make himself feel powerful again.

"Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in history," he told the CPAC crowd, most of whom were unmasked and standing side-by-side. "You knew the Biden administration would be bad, but we didn’t know it would be this bad… how radical left he would become."

Amongst bravado and bragging, he teased a possible run in 2024 a few times with remarks like, "I may even decide to beat them a third time," and "a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House... I wonder who that will be? Who, who, who will that be, I wonder?"