Donald Trump was rushed off stage after a shooting at his rally. Here's everything we know.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe, the US Secret Service says, after multiple shots were fired at the Republican's campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump appeared to have injured, with video footage showed him grimacing and raising his hand to his right ear as shots rang out from the crowd. He was seen with blood on his face.

"The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe," a Secret Service spokesperson said on X after what the agency called an incident.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

Multiple shots were heard at the outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, shortly after Trump began his speech.

Body guards then crowded around the former president as he ducked below the podium and armed officers took up positions at the front of the stage.