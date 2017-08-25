On Monday, everyone in the United States was able to witness (at least in some part) a total solar eclipse, the first to be seen across the entire country since 1918.

Three days later, US President Donald Trump woke up and decided he would tweet about it.

Well, he would at least re-tweet about it.

In between a rant about the debt ceiling and FAKE NEWS, Trump re-tweeted a meme showing his image ‘eclipsing’ that of former President Barack Obama.

"The best eclipse ever!" the meme read.

While many can understand what Trump was going for - as inappropriate and racist as it is - Twitter users were quick to point out the message behind the image actually painted Trump in a horrifying light.

This is actually correct. The Darkness of Trump has overtaken the brightness of Obama. The Sun is what gives us life and energy! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 24, 2017