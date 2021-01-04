'The truth will come out.' What we know about Donald Trump's "extraordinary" leaked phone call.

In the 18 days before the end of his presidency, Donald Trump has pleaded and pressured Georgia's top election official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to "find 11,780 votes" to change the result of the election in the state of Georgia.

First published by the Washington Post on Sunday, the leaked phone call follows a two-month effort by President Trump to claim his loss to President-elect Joe Biden was the result of widespread voter fraud.

In the conversation, fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger rejected Trump's claims of corruption, saying at one point: "We believe that we do have an accurate election."

Raffensperger and his office's general counsel continually dismissed Trump's assertions and told the president he was relying on debunked conspiracy theories spread on social media.

“We don’t agree that you have won,” Raffensperger told the President firmly.

Donald Trump made a desperate plea to election officials to change the result in the state of Georgia. Image: Getty.

Even if Trump had won Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes, he would still have lost the White House to Biden, who will be sworn into office on January 20.

Following the phone call, but before the Washington Post published the phone call, Trump tweeted: "I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the 'ballots under table' scam, ballot destruction, out of state 'voters', dead voters, and more. He has no clue!"

Raffensperger responded on Twitter: "Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true. The truth will come out."