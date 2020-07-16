Why everyone is furious at President Trump for posing with a can of beans.

Could it be? Could US President Donald Trump be not entirely confident about his chances in the November election?

I mean, he seems to be dipping his presumably very big — huge! — toe into other occupational waters... by moonlighting as a social media influencer.

Rather than take the predictable route of teeth whitening or fake tan, the President surprised his 21 million Instagram followers this week by endorsing a range of packaged food, right from the Oval Office.

See the picture above. A big smile and enthusiastic thumbs-up behind a row of Goya-brand goods.

There were some biscuits, coconut milk, a tin of beans, each lined up carefully along the Resolute Desk, a 140-year-old piece of furniture behind which Richard Nixon sat as he spoke to astronauts on the Apollo 11, and J.F.K. interrupted programing to tell his fellow Americans that schools were being desegregated, and Barack Obama announced an end to the conflict in Iraq.

But hey, those chocolate wafers do look delicious.

So why is the leader of the free world posing with a bunch of groceries? And why do people seem to care?

Start from the beginning...

This whole saga started last week when Robert Unanue, the CEO of major company Goya Foods visited the White House and declared, "we’re all truly blessed... to have a leader like President Trump".

The president's critics revolted, urging consumers to boycott the brand.

Enter President Trump's daughter/White House advisor/apparent wannabe brand ambassador, Ivanka.