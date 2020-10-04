The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday October 5.





Donald Trump briefly leaves hospital to wave to supporters.

Donald Trump has made a brief trip in a black SUV to wave to his supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In a video uploaded to Twitter before the trip, he said he was going to "make a little surprise visit."

He also said he "finally understood the virus" telling the camera in a short video update: "I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This isn’t a ‘let’s read the book’ school. And I get it and I understand it. And it is a very interesting thing. I am going to be letting you know about it."

The White House has confirmed he has now returned to hospital after the short visit.

Trump's condition worse than he let on as 200 possible contacts identified.

US President Donald Trump's condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, doctors say.

That's despite claims from the White House chief of staff that Trump's condition on Friday was far worse than officials made public at the time, with the president's blood oxygen levels dropping rapidly with the development of a fever.

Doctors have confirmed they provided Trump supplemental oxygen twice during his battle with the condition, on Thursday and Friday.

They have also given him dexamethasone, which has been shown in studies to improve survival for patients hospitalised with critical COVID-19 who need extra oxygen.