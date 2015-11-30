This week the Republican presidential front-runner, Donald Trump, mocked a disabled New York Times reporter.

Serge Kovaleski has a congenital condition that affects joint movement and is a reporter who has contradicted Trump’s claims that “thousands” of Muslims were seen celebrating in New York after the 9/11 attacks.

Speaking at a rally in South Carolina on Tuesday Trump lay into Kovaleski:

“Now the poor guy. You ought to see the guy: ‘Err, I don’t know what I said. I don’t remember.’ “He’s going: ‘I don’t remember. Maybe that’s what I said.’” He delivered these lines while waving his arms, physically imitating Kovaleski’s disability.

“The sad part about it is, it didn’t in the slightest bit jar or surprise me that Donald Trump would do something this low-rent, given his track record,” Kovaleski told the Washington Post.

It would be laughably abhorrent if it weren’t the conduct of a man who may well become the next US President.

Trump is a caricature made for satire. A billionaire real estate mogul and reality TV star famous for his extravagance, his ego, a string of high-profile marriages and a predilection for being wildly offensive.

He has put his name forward as a potential presidential candidate every year since 1988 and last year, he finally committed. To say he’s been colourful is an understatement.

Trump thinks climate change is a total hoax.

In a presidential debate in September, he linked vaccinations with an autism ‘epidemic’, despite the fact that myth has been extensively discredited.

In relation to beating ISIS, he proposed this solution on television in June: