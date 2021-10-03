New reports suggest Dominic Perrottet is set to become the next NSW premier.

Just three days following Gladys Berejiklian's resignation as the NSW premier, it appears we may have a new guy running the show: Dominic Perrottet.

Berejiklian announced her resignation after the state's anti-corruption watchdog announced it would investigate her over her relationship with ex-MP Daryl Maguire.

"I have no option but to resign from the office of premier," she said on Friday.

She stated she would leave parliament too as soon as a by-election for her seat can be held, but it seems that things are being swiftly organised - with conversations being held about the premier position over the NSW long weekend.

Watch the moment Gladys Berejiklian resigned as the NSW premier. Post continues after video.



Video via ABC.

Now, as of Sunday evening, the ABC are reporting that New South Wales Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is set to become the state's next premier.

Mr Perrottet has supposedly 'secured a deal' that will see the Minister for Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres, become the deputy Liberal leader, with Environment Minister Matt Kean becoming treasurer.

At a press conference on Sunday evening, Mr Perrottet said he was 'putting his name forward' to become Liberal leader, and therefore Premier, at a party room meeting on Tuesday.

"I know that this is a time of challenge in our state but I have complete hope and optimism that NSW is in a very good place," he said.

While it's not a done deal quite yet, the ABC understands a 'deal has been done' that will see the vote be a formality very soon.

Another possible contender was thought to be Member for Bega, Andrew Constance, who attracted significant attention during the Black Summer bushfires of 2019/20 when he was praised for highlighting the plight of his regional constituency. Constance previously served as treasurer and has held the role of Transport Minister for the past six years.