These women had escaped domestic violence. Our government gave their tormentors their address.

Women fleeing domestic violence have had their home addresses shared with offenders, including a "vulnerable woman" who was allegedly told by police officers to relocate.

The Queensland state government apologised on Thursday after it emerged a woman felt "completely defeated" when her personal information was exposed by the serious data breach.

Premier Steven Miles confirmed addresses of victims in at least five matters - including domestic violence cases - had been sent to offenders by police, sparking a review. It was identified as an issue in Queensland police records and information management exchange system.

Per Nine, police inaccurately recorded the victims' home addresses as the location that the offence took place, which was subsequently printed on court paperwork that was handed to the offender.

A victim said she was told by police to move after her address was shared by the "computer issue", per the opposition.

"The minister's office arranged for CCTV to be installed at the vulnerable woman's home and the matter was referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission," Laura Gerber, Shadow Minister for Youth Justice and Victim Support told parliament.

Image: Getty