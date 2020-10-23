The contact list anyone leaving an abusive relationship should have.

Mamamia has partnered with Commonwealth Bank on a new campaign - Lighting the Way to the Next Chapter - which aims to empower the community to listen and believe victims of domestic and family violence, and be a part of paving a hopeful future.

"I'm so afraid, and I'm not sure what to do."

It takes an average of seven attempts for people - and in most cases, women - to leave a domestic abuse situation for good.

The reasons are deeply complex. They often involve emotional abuse, coercive control and intimidation. In many cases, the practicalities of leaving with children, with little money, or without a home to go to, can further complicate the situation.

After leaving, these issues can have a ripple effect on a person's life for years to come. From the emotional recovery to rebuilding a safe home to becoming financially independent, none of it has to be done alone.

As a community, we can do better. We can listen. We can believe. We can educate ourselves better on how to help domestic violence victim-survivors leave, survive, thrive and live fulfilling lives.



Video via Mamamia.

There are many excellent Australian organisations that cover every step of the process, from counselling to finding emergency accommodation to achieving financial independence.

In 2020, organisations like these have saved lives, especially during times of heightened tension like the second lockdown in Victoria. In fact, Domestic Violence Victoria recorded an increase in first-time reporters of family violence during this time.

We have collected some of the most helpful, reliable and discrete resources and organisations to reach out to if you or someone you know is ever in need, whether in lockdown or not. You can always get help.