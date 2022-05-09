'My mum knew about my DV relationship. But she didn't have the words to help me.'

We all have a role to play in recognizing and responding to family violence – at home, in the community, and the workplace. Tuesday 10 May is the first Are You Safe At Home? Day – a day for people across Australia to start a conversation to end family violence.

My name is Geraldine Bilston. I am a mother, a student, a consultant - and I am also a victim-survivor of intimate partner violence.

For five years, I lived with and loved a man who I should have been able to trust. Instead, I was left physically bruised and psychologically destroyed. I pretended I was ok for a very long time – in fact, even though I knew things were wrong with the relationship, for years I did not see myself as a victim of family violence.

"She didn't have the words to help me." Image: Supplied.

Despite my best efforts to hide the truth and shame of what was happening, those closest to me grew increasingly concerned about my safety. On occasions, my family witnessed his verbal abuse. Over time, I publicly bore the psychological and physical injuries from his private abuse.

It had begun to leak into my everyday life and it was begging for a response.

Watch Women and Violence: The Hidden Numbers. Post continues after video.