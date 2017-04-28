Callum Wareing stomped on his ex-girlfriend's head five times. Yesterday, he was spared jail.

Warning: This post details a domestic violence incident and may be distressing for some readers.

When Jodie Turner started dating Callum Wareing, she was “the happiest she had been in a while”.

The pair from Wigan in the UK became inseparable, with Jodie stating that Callum quickly became “her best friend”.

Soon, their relationship became controlling and abusive, and ended with Jodie having her head stomped on five times and being dragged across a room by her hair by Callum.

Callum also threatened to bash Jodie's "face in with a hammer", and sent her abusive text and Snapchat messages warning that "if I can't have you no one can".

Despite a judge condemning his abusive behaviour as "extremely serious", this week, the 18-year-old has walked free.

Callum was given a 90-day suspended sentence, and was given 125 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay Jodie AU$430 in compensation and is now subject to a restraining order.