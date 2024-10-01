Domenica Calarco spent 21 days in a mental health ward. At the same time, she was falling in love.

Domenica Calarco has ended her social media hiatus and she's ready to talk about it.

The reality star has a new lease on life and coincidentally, she has debuted a new love of her life.

Last month, the popular MAFS bride hard-launched her new boyfriend, Bondi man Jarod Bogunovich.

On TikTok, she's referred to him as her 'soul mate'.

In a chat with Mamamia, Dom opened up about how her relationship with Jared actually first began three years ago.

"We met on Bumble in 2021. We actually went on a date before I was cast for MAFS. The timing just wasn't right for us then and we went our separate ways," the 31-year-old told us.

"Then this year as fate would have it, we met again at a boxing gym Pad Flow in Sydney. I decided to take up boxing for my fitness and we reconnected; the universe works in amazing ways!"

Dom previously had a faux-marriage with Jack Millar and a relationship with Jack Norris that ended earlier this year, but she admitted this new relationship feels different.

"Having spent a solid amount of time this year working on myself, I feel like I'm finally going into a relationship putting myself and my needs first. I've met a man that isn't intimidated or feels neglected which is not only attractive to me but it feels like it's the first non-toxic relationship I've ever been in," she said.

"I'm very happy. He makes me feel loved and special every single day."