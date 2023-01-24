'Doja Cat looks like my forehead acne.' 8 thoughts I had about that wild Schiaparelli fashion show.

The Schiaparelli spring 2023 couture show took place in Paris this week.

You have probably seen the photos, namely of Disney's Lion King live action characters attached to the necks of Kardashians and Doja Cat dressed like my 16-year-old forehead acne.

Fashion is wild, huh? And yes, I know couture is meant to be wacky. It's art. But goodness. I'm still stuck in the late 2020 'sweatpants are now acceptable everywhere' moment. I wasn't ready for Doja Cat's red crystal skin.

Listen: Mamamia's fashion podcast What Are You Wearing? Post continues below audio.





Here are my very unprofessional thoughts and feelings about what just transpired in the French capital.

1. 'A PETA statement will hit my inbox any second'.

I took one look at Kylie Jenner dressed as a giant lion and instantly thought about PETA's public relations team. I'm not sure what exactly that says about me.

BUT ANYWAY.

I WAS RIGHT TO THINK OF THEM.

Kylie wore a lion head to sit front row at the show and Irina Shayk took it down the runway, which also featured Shalom Harlow with a large snow leopard head on her bustier, Naomi Campbell with an enormous wolf's head on her shoulder.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of people mistook the heads as actual, brutal taxidermy reminiscent of poaching or trophy hunting and were horrified.

Thankfully, the designs were all man made out of faux fur, foam and resin - which both Schiaparelli and Kylie reiterated in their Instagram captions.

It's those details that led to a truly spectacular plot twist: PETA are HERE FOR THIS.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk told Page Six the animal heads were "fabulously innovative" and shows that we have no need to harm animals for fashion.