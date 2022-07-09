A leaked DM: Why everyone's talking about Doja Cat and Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp.

Right now, there's a whole lotta drama unfolding between two people we honestly never thought we'd see cross paths, let alone be in an argument.

Let's start at the beginning (and bear with us).

Before we get into it, watch the trailer for Stanger Things season four (if you haven't seen it already). Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

Earlier this week, Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp (who plays Will Byers) shared screenshots of an Instagram direct message conversation between him and the American rapper-singer Doja Cat - with his 26 million TikTok followers.

In a now-deleted video captioned "thirsty Doja", it shows the 26-year-old singer asking Schnapp, 17, to tell his co-star Joseph Quinn to message her.

Quinn, 29, plays Eddie Munson on the show, and Doja Cat has also previously tweeted about him.

joseph quinn fine as shit — im better than you (@DojaCat) May 30, 2022

"Noah can you tell Joseph to HMU?" Doja wrote in the Instagram messages. "Wait no. Does he have a GF?"

"Slide into his DMs", the actor wrote back, but Doja Cat said she couldn't find his Instagram before Schnapp shared a link to it.

Image: TikTok.