The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday November 15.

7 Australian women threatening legal action over invasive Doha airport search.

12 months on from being internally searched on an airport tarmac by Qatari authorities looking for the mother of an abandoned baby, 13 Australian women are yet to receive an apology or answers and seven are threatening legal action.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, The Age and Sydney Morning Herald, Anna* says "it was the scariest moment of my life."

"[The nurse] said 'I need you to lay down on the bed' ... and she grabbed my pants and my underwear and she stripped them. And for a second I just think my head was about to explode.

For these brave women, this is about achieving justice and regaining control after being subjected to an horrific incident they were powerless to prevent. They want to make sure no one is forced to endure the same treatment ever again. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/Yyv03FnVML — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) November 14, 2021

"It's a humiliation and the abuse of power, the breach of my human rights. No one is allowed to touch me. No one is allowed to strip me naked without my consent ... And that's what happened in a major airport, one of the biggest airports in the world with a major airline," she shared.

Jane* says they weren't sure if it was a terror situation initially, and were made to "feel like criminals."

On October 2, 2020, planes at Hamad International Airport in Doha were grounded after a baby was found abandoned in a bathroom. Armed guards boarded the planes and ordered women of child-bearing age into ambulances to be examined without their consent.

The women also believe the Australian government has failed to act and advocate on their behalf, after initially promising to help.

Queensland hits 70 per cent double vaxxed, with calls to open border early.

Queensland has hit the 70 per cent fully vaccinated milestone five days earlier than forecast, with the state waiting to hear about the timing of reopening their border.