"Your camera roll is full of dog pics." 10 signs your dog is actually a human family member.

If there’s one good thing to come out of 2020, it's dogs.

Now we’re spending more time than ever at home, there’s no doubt that our dogs are 110 per cent part of the family

I recently adopted an adorable Kelpie, and in the few short months I’ve been a fur-mother, I’ve learnt a lot.

Like the fact I don’t have time to cook for my dog… as much as I’d like to. Let’s be real, I barely have time to cook for myself.

But, as a member of my family, she deserves the best (Farmers Market’s Home-Styled Shreds is our choice, but more on that later).

Here are 10 ways you know your dog is REALLY a member of the family.

1. They watch TV with you.

Just like a partner, sibling or child, your dog also sits down to watch TV with you. My dog's personal favourites are basketball and animal documentaries - basically anything with bright colours and lots of movement.

Luckily for us, they can’t change the channel themselves so they have to put up with whatever we choose.

2. Your dog gets hungry at the EXACT same time as you do.

By some weird coincidence, you and your dog start getting hungry AT THE EXACT SAME TIME. You wake up with your tummy rumbling, and all you can think about is food… and it seems your furry friend wakes up the exact same.

I try to have healthy home-cooked meals when I can, and want Sadie to eat the best too. I mentioned Farmers Market Home-Styled Shreds before for good reason, because it's a new, Australian-first home-cooked meat alternative that Sadie's loving right now.

Yes, it's the closest thing to a home-cooked meal for a dog – with everything she needs and nothing she doesn't. It's a premium range made with natural, wholesome ingredients. I'm talking no added artificials, top-quality meat and essential vitamins and minerals to keep dogs healthy and happy. You just keep it chilled for freshness, and serve it with love, as if you made it yourself.

So it’s like I’m giving her a fancy meal, but I don’t have to slave away in the kitchen or spend too much. It's convenient and affordable for me... and clearly she's pretty happy gobbling it up too.

Sadie's favourite. Image: Supplied.