'We've helped thousands of babies with sleep. Here are 4 things to know about sleep training.'

Sleep. It’s the clickbait of the parenting world.

Want to get a Facebook Mother’s Group talking? Post about sleep.

With a long-term study recently finding that new parents face up to SIX YEARS of disrupted sleep, it’s really no wonder it’s a hot-button topic.

Two people who know that all too well are Aloni and Cara Benau, the creators and founders of Glow Dreaming, the scientifically backed sleep solution that seven per cent of Aussie children under five own, use and love.

In just over four years, they have helped more than 100,000 families around the world get better sleep. At the core of their approach is the idea that 'sleep training' is not a one-size-fits-all thing; every child and parent is different.

Mamamia spoke to Aloni and Cara (on behalf of exhausted parents everywhere), about the four things they want new parents to know about sleep and sleep training, and how we can take the pressure off parents because...we need sleep, too.

1. Sleep training should make way for 'sleep guidance'.

If the topic of sleep gets tongues wagging, ‘sleep training’ will often send people into a frenzy. The concept of sleep training is often associated with leaving your baby or toddler to ‘cry it out’ - an idea that Glow Dreaming does not support in any way.

"Training gives the idea of something rigid and inflexible. We are more about creating really positive sleep habits," says Cara.

Think of it as 'sleep guidance' that helps to gently improve patterns and behaviours to tilt in the direction of better sleep, as opposed to a concrete set or rules you’re forced to follow.

The Glow Dreaming Unit and new-to-the-Glow-family ICRA personalised sleep program is all about pairing science with real-life reviews and experience to create a positive sleep environment that supports both parents and children in achieving better sleep.

"The Glow Dreaming Unit helps to teach the body to fall asleep on its own, without reliance or dependency, while ICRA supports parents in constructing a personalised, positive sleep routine that works," says Aloni.

"We've removed that ‘cry-it-out’ methodology so that parents are relaxed and empowered by intelligent sleep support."

