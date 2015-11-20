Image: iStock.

If you’ve ever been desperate to grow out your hair, there’s one disagreement you’ve probably had with your hairdresser: to trim regularly, or not to.

When mermaid hair is your goal, having ‘a little off the ends’ feels like undoing all your good work. “A trim will make it shorter! Every millimetre counts!” you’ll despair.

Yet stylists often insist that frequent trims, even miniscule ones, make all the difference when it comes to hair growth.

I’ve always believed this to sound legit, if a little illogical, but I was stopped in my tracks last week by a quote from a celebrity hairdresser. John Ruggiero told Self: “I have so many clients who believe that cutting their hair helps it it grow. For every few inches you’re trimming, you’re actually adding months to your growing time.”

Um… excuse me? Have we, the clients, been right about this all along?

What’s the story here?

“Lots of people have different opinions on this topic,” says three-time Hairdresser of the Year and ELEVEN Australia co-Creative Director Joey Scandizzo.

“My theory is that while trimming your hair at the ends will not stimulate hair to grow from the roots … [it’s] the way to go. This is because as the hair grows, it gets thinner towards the ends and tapers off to wispy split ends and you are left with no bulk.” Mia Freedman had a bit more than a trim recently — check out the result here. (Post continues after video.)

JOICO Guest Artist Kerrie DiMattia agrees, but concedes the idea itself “sounds crazy”.

“Of course, if you cut your hair it will be shorter but — and it’s a big ‘but’ — having your hair cut on a regular basis reduces the amount of split ends and prevents them from splitting further up the hair shaft, kind of like a ladder in your tights,” she says. (Post continues after gallery.)

Celebrities with beautiful long hair

Jessica Mauboy

Jessica Gomes

Cara Delevingne

Beyonce

Elle Fanning

Iggy Azalea

Clare Bowditch

Drew Barrymore

Kate Middleton

Kate Hudson

Kim Kardashian West "For me, skinny is just a style of jeans...not a goal."

Sofia Vergara

Olivia Palermo

Sandra Bullock Sandra Bullock

Jared Leto

Essentially, if your ends are unhealthy and ratty (sorry) this can jeopardise the quality of your overall hair growth.

“People often complain to me that their hair doesn’t seem to grow. However, on average hair grows about ¼ – ½ inch per month, so if you aren’t seeing this growth in length that tells me your ends are breaking away,” DiMattia explains.