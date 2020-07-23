On Wednesday, Australia recorded 502 new cases of COVID-19 – the single largest daily number of cases in the country since the pandemic began.

In fact, almost 2,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia over the past week alone.

The bulk of those cases have come from Victoria, but there is a concerning rise in cases in NSW.

On Thursday, NSW recorded 19 new cases of coronavirus, one of whom is a one-year-old child from the Hunter region. The majority of the cases are locally acquired, indicating a worrying trend similar to that experienced by Victoria a few weeks ago.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Image: Getty.

This drastic rise, which is representative of how quickly outbreaks of coronavirus can occur, is cause for concern for many of Australia's top infectious disease experts and doctors.

Here's what the doctors are saying about Australia's future.

The fears of doctors.

The warnings expressed by doctors for what the future of coronavirus may bring are bleak.

Physician and former Australian Medical Association vice president Dr Stephen Parnis told A Current Affair on Wednesday he is worried "that NSW could be where Melbourne was four, five, six weeks ago".

"There’s no room for complacency, and even the other states that have had wonderful records in recent weeks, it wouldn’t take much for those things to change," Dr Parnis said.

"This isn’t about panic, it’s about being ready, it’s about doing the drills that we’ve learnt, all of us, over the last few months."

It comes as epidemiologist expert Professor Tony Blakely said Victoria could possibly see their borders closed for two years if their coronavirus cases cannot be contained.

"Let’s assume that Victoria doesn’t get rid of the virus... It essentially means Victoria is going to have to function in isolation from the rest of Australia until such time as we get a vaccine, assuming the other states don’t want the virus back in. If I was in the (other) states, I wouldn’t want the virus back in," he told ABC on Wednesday.