"My doctor told me to have more orgasms, and I was shocked."

Last week, I went to the doctor. Nothing was wrong in particular, but lately I have been trying to take stock of my health. I have gained weight and have been feeling really sluggish so I made an appointment.
I have moved around quite a lot for work so the doctors I’ve seen in the past have always been whoever can fit me in at the last minute, and they have typically been male and barely spoken a word to me as they filled out my medical certificate for work.
So when I tried a new place I was excited to see a woman who came at me beaming. I felt stupid as I sat down and realised I had no real reason for being there but I explained that I just wanted a check up she seemed totally on board with it. She did all the medical stuff first checking everything and then we spoke about how my work hours in breakfast radio have left me feeling really sluggish and she was dishing out wonderful medical advice talking about the best time to eat based on my work hours. Apparently 4 o’clock in the afternoon is right for dinner time, due to my early bedtime of 8.
I was lapping it all up, and she really seemed to listen to my concerns. I also made a brief mention that I had felt stressed recently and had really bad period pain, and what she said next made me raise an eyebrow. She said, ‘you should try to have more orgasms’ – and I was shocked!