The one kitchen item that will change your baking game forever.

My grandma didn’t use scales.

My mum didn’t either. After all, cooking is an art form, right? Throw a few things together that should work, test as you go, and hey presto!

Not always.

That might work for cooking, but baking is a science. And if there’s one thing I learned on The Great Australian Bakeoff, it’s that the difference between a batch of delicious, round, uniform biscuits, and one giant sloppy pancake biscuit is one item:

Kitchen scales.

You can get a set these days for about 20 bucks, and the difference in your baking will be remarkable.

Why?

Baking is about precision.

And while most cookbooks, magazine recipes and online recipes offer ingredients in cups and spoon measurements, if you want to up your baking game, the way to perfection is through watching your weight.