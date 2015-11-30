Hate making decisions? The hybrid workout is right up your alley.

Images: iStock.

From cronuts to cavoodles, everyone loves a hybrid.

Perhaps it’s the thrill of creating something new and exciting; or maybe it’s because we really, really struggle to choose between two options. Either way, the hybrid trend has swept through the automobile, food and fashion industries in recent years.

The fitness world has also jumped on board. Gyms are developing combined classes like “Piloxing” (pilates x boxing) and “Yogilates” (yoga x Pilates) while trainers are fusing different workout methods.

Sydney’s Flow Athletic is one gym firmly in favour of the hybrid approach; its offerings include indoor cycle x yoga and boxing x yoga. Each class involves 30 minutes of each discipline, which allows clients enough time to benefit from the each type of exercise.

“Essentially, a hybrid workout is two workouts in one – it’s fantastic for those who are time poor. The aim is to get the maximum results while keeping workouts fun and fresh,” explains Ben Lucas, Flow Athletic’s co-owner and former NRL player.



Combining principles of two differents kinds of workouts effectively doubles the fitness benefits, without increasing the time required.

For instance, combining cycling with strength training will give you the calorie burn of cardio fitness with a side of metabolic boost and muscle building. That’s a lot of boxes ticked.