In 2024, divorce PR strategies aren't just for celebrities.

When it comes to divorce, there is an inevitable conflict between your life before the split, and who you are in this new phase of life.

And while it is very much a personal journey, there is no doubt that this huge life transition will create massive changes in your life's narrative.

How do you frame conversations with family, friends, and coworkers, and if you have a significant social media following, what do you share or not share about this personal transition?

After all, divorces involve more than just splitting physical assets. There are your 'couple friends' to think about.

At times like this, when change is inevitable and perception is unavoidable, divorce PR can really come into play.

In this episode of The Quicky, host Grace Rouvray asks, can we really PR our private lives? And is it really worth it?

She sat down with director of Brandology, George Konstand, to embrace his over fifteen years experience in the media world to consider: what does a divorce PR strategy even look like?

Konstand explains that your public perception (be that family and friends or social media followers) can be swayed by public relations techniques, especially when it comes to separation.

"So when we're talking about PR, it's really broken down in two parts," he says.