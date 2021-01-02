'I divorced my husband. Then I quickly realised it was a mistake.'

I am a divorced mum and I regret my divorce. Even though some time has passed, I still think about my marriage, my children and my husband and all the moments we had together. After some time spent separated from my husband, I came to the conclusion that divorce was the easy way out.

Let’s see how it all started.

I met my ex-husband while volunteering at an NGO organisation in my university years. We had about three years of friendship before realising that we were made for each other. The first years were full of beautiful moments, travelling adventures and getaway weekends. We both loved animals and nature. After a while, he proposed to me. I still remember that magical moment when I was surrounded by a wave of happiness and excitement.

Years passed, and we started a family. We have two beautiful daughters that are the light of our eyes. We started to concentrate more on children, and less on our relationship. We stopped keeping the passion and fire of our love alive. Children became our priority and I regret nothing about this. After reading online, I realised that there are a lot of mums who go through this. There are a lot of couples who struggle to make their children happy and keep them safe.

Without realising what was happening, we decided to divorce. It was a decision we both agreed with. We saw it as a solution to avoid arguments we were having too often. It was a solution to offer our children a peaceful and pleasant environment where they could develop properly. We thought that if they didn't see us arguing, they'd be happier. And, of course, we thought that if we did not see each other and did not live together anymore, we would be happier.

But it turns out, I regretted getting divorced.

In all the time I spent as a single mum, I realised it is more difficult than it seems. Most of my time I was busy with my job and keeping my children clean and happy, and I was starting to feel lonely. I started to appreciate the support my ex-husband had offered me.