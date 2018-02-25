'My wife suggested we go on a diet. I lost weight. She didn't. Now she wants a divorce.'

While losing weight as a couple is a great way to do it – you can provide one another support, encouragement and subtle nudges in the right direction – for one couple it went completely wrong when only one of them dropped kilos.

While the husband, 31, has shed close to 20 kilos, the wife, 32, has quit her diet. Worse still, she hates her husband’s new body and new attitude so much that she now wants a divorce.

The husband went to Reddit in desperation for help as he doesn’t want to lose his wife of 12 years.

Jimboyt65 wrote: ‘We were both approaching 300lbs (136 kilos). As a couple we could barely walk the few steps from our car to our office. We didn’t vacation, we didn’t go for walks, we didn’t do anything but stare at our phones when we went out to eat. We ate takeout three meals a day and were pretty miserable. Our sex life was at first uncomfortable, and then essentially non-existent.”

It was the wife who suggested they lose weight together, but that is where the story takes a sad turn. “I just walked, downloaded a calorie counting app and made sure I never exceeded my daily calorie limit. Well slowly but surely, my weight started to come off. My wife on the other hand quit her gym and trainer after about a week.”