Just a list of the most f**ked up movies we've ever seen.

This week at Mamamia, we started chatting about the most f**ked up movies we've ever seen.

You know the ones.

The ones you sit down to watch with a group of friends that end in shocked silence and an image (Human Centipede, anyone?) burned into your memory forever.

Those movies where you have to Google the director afterwards because you just need to put a face to the disturbing plot.

Just me?

Side note: Should you shush people at the movies? Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Well, if you're looking for a fun, light weekend watch... this article is not for you.

In fact, this isn't much of a 'to watch' list for anyone.

Instead, let our anti-recommendations serve as a deterrent. You'll get all the juicy (read: distressing) plot lines with none of the creepy visuals to match.

(Warning: There are plenty of spoilers ahead).

Midsommar

Midsommar is a 2019 folk horror film that follows Dani, a young woman who recently lost her parents and sister in a murder-suicide.

Following the loss, Dani's boyfriend, Christian, invites her to Sweden to attend a nine-day 'Midsommar' festival with his friends.

After the group arrive, however, they learn that the festival involves the sacrifice of nine people – four outsiders, four locals, and one person chosen by the 'May Queen.'

Over the course of the nine days, Dani's group are picked off one-by-one, while Christian is tasked with impregnating one of the cult members. It's... a lot. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Meanwhile, Dani participates in a dance ceremony where the last woman standing is crowned the May Queen. And unexpectedly, Dani wins.