Fellow parents, this is how you do a Disneyland holiday.

Ask any kid what their dream holiday is and the response is most likely going to be Disneyland! An iconic symbol of magic and happiness, you probably even dreamed of a Disneyland Resort getaway yourself when you were younger – I know I did.

As a mum, the idea can seem overwhelming, especially if you are responsible for organising everything. But, with a little planning and insider knowledge, it doesn’t have to be.

Your Disneyland Resort holiday can be fantastical for both young and old (and should be). Lucky for you, I took a little trip down to Anaheim, the home of “The Happiest Place on Earth”, and have a few insider tips on fun things to do with your family in the heart of sunny Southern California.

Tip #1: Rush less, enjoy more.

You need to spend at least a week in Anaheim to fully experience everything the city has to offer, especially when you've travelled all the way from Australia.

The Disneyland Resort is best experienced over a couple of days. There is so much to see and do, you don't want to burn yourself out trying to cram it all in. Remember, there are two theme parks – Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park - as well as the Downtown Disney food and shopping precinct to explore.

I personally like to get a Multi-Day Pass and explore both parks over several days. This way, you don't feel pressured to experience it all into one or two days and you can go in and out of the parks as you please.