The best 25 Disney songs, ranked.

There is something special about Disney music.

Each song is this perfectly wrapped up gift of emotion, fun and nostalgia, which keep the entire family entertained long after you've left the cinema or turned off The Lion King on Disney+ for the 1000th time.

The company has created dozens of Disney classics over the years, which also means there are hundreds of songs that can transport you all right back to the moments you first hear them.

The Disney Hub on Spotify lets you enjoy this feeling any time you please.

As the name suggests, it's all the Disney goodness you could want, in one handy, easy-to-find location.

In the hub you'll find a selection of playlists and soundtracks so you can immerse yourself into the worlds of everyone's favourite Disney characters, plus podcasts that let you dive deeper into behind-the-scenes secrets and interviews.

Yep. With the Disney Hub you can be swimming with Sebastian 'Under the Sea' one moment before soaring on a magic carpet ride with Aladdin and Jasmine the next.

Image: Disney.

It's also a sure-fire way to keep the kids occupied for a while, with a bit more variety than watching that same movie... again.

All you need to do to find this magical place is search 'Disney' on Spotify and click on the Disney genre. Then you step on in to the musical world of Mickey and his pals.

Given how many hours I've spent enjoying the Disney Hub recently, I gladly accepted the challenge of ranking my favourite Disney tunes.