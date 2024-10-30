One of the sauciest book to television adaptations of the year is now on Disney+.

Even in the middle of a cost of living crisis, there is something so mesmerising and entertaining about watching people living in excess on the screen. Let's call it the Saltburn effect.

And Rivals does just that.

Rivals is a new dramedy that captures the cutthroat and chaotic era of 1980s independent television. With a killer soundtrack and a stellar cast, Rivals is as extravagant and loud as it is dark. And let's be honest, there are so many sexual encounters and interconnected relationships throughout the series, it's hard to keep track.

Whether it's cast details or plot points, here's everything we know about Rivals.

What is Rivals about?

Set in the 1980s, Rivals follows Declan O'Hara, an attractive Irish television host played by Aidan Turner, who finds himself pulled into the struggling Corinium television studios at the behest of its owner, Lord Baddingham, portrayed by David Tennant. Joining him is the stylish American TV producer, Cameron Cook, played by Nafessa Williams. The two clash right from the start, setting the stage for a dynamic partnership.

And from there, chaos ensues. Rivals is raunchy, over-the-top and unapologetic in its entirety.