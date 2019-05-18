"No one is listening." When it comes to gender equality, disabled women are being left out.

Yet her words ring true for me. It’s not a problem of what we as disabled people can do about it. It's more that no one is listening. And why is it our fight alone? What will me getting angry at the person at reception do? It won’t change what I’m facing. They didn’t build it, and they mean what they say when apologising for something not of their doing and out of their control. So as a woman, and a mother, I reassure this individual that it’s okay, just help me find another way in.

When confronted with an inaccessibility issue, remember that we’re not angry at you. Disabled people are not precious divas after individualised treatment, we are just a little tired from dealing with these obstacles every day.

Life as a disabled woman has meant I couldn’t work full time. I tried working part-time. I lasted a year. My body couldn’t do it. As my body wore down so did my mental resilience. And then the disability you don’t see came to the fore - “mental health”. I live with a chronically low mood, anxiety, and the trauma of surviving a 10-year violent relationship. These all play a part in the mental landscape inside my head.

Being seen as 'the woman in the wheelchair' only adds to this. I’m either not seen when I need to be seen, whether it’s in a coffee shop or almost anywhere that I am trying to hand over money. Or worse, I am “seen” when I don’t want to be seen: “What happened to you? How did you end up in a wheelchair?”

I’m not seen in the boardroom. My ideas go overlooked. I am underestimated as an anti-violence advocate where disability excludes me from womanhood, and overlooked in favour of a narrow idea of what it means to be a woman. People with disability can be seen as complainers, but sometimes I feel no other choice but to shout and rant to be heard until my head is spinning and full of noise.

This is me. A woman. A disabled woman. Someone who feels exhausted on a daily basis. Even still, I would not stop what I’m doing. Campaigning to end violence against women when you’ve been the victim of men’s violence becomes non-negotiable. For myself, and others, not doing anything is not an option. Despite the personal cost.