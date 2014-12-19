The 6 personality types you'll find at every dinner party.

The location changes and so does the food, but there’s one thing that stays the same at any dinner party: the people.

These are the six personality types you’ll find at every dinner party, and how each of them gets the conversation flowing. Or not.

1. The one-upper.

This person can barely wait for you to finish what you’re saying because he’s so eager to jump in with his story – which is, of course, way more exciting than yours. You went to LA? He went to LA, bumped into Vin Diesel, got invited back to his mansion and beat him in an arm wrestle. You used to do Little Athletics? He set a new record in the under-seven 100m, only it doesn’t stand as an official record because it was wind-assisted. Frequently turns out to be a pathological liar.

2. The flirt.

She just can’t help herself. Whether she’s actually interested in any of the men around the table or not, she ends up wrapping them all around her little finger. Her casual anecdotes get the men panting. There was the time she answered the door, naked except for a coat, because she thought it was her boyfriend, only it turned out to be a religious caller. Oh, and there was her stint as a life model, which she did purely because of her love of art.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Brown Brothers. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

3. The social changer.

Is a vegan, and tells the host he can’t eat the tofu stir-fry she has prepared specifically for him because it contains honey. Describes the miserable existence led by the chicken that everyone else is eating. Picks up on someone else’s joke about nuns and turns it into a rant against organised religion. Tries to convince everyone of the benefits of dumpster diving, giving up shampoo and using a lemon as deodorant. Fails.

“Is it free-range organic? I only eat free-range organic!”