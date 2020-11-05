"Due to my job, I rely on pre-made meals. These are the only ones that actually make me feel good."

Hello, my name is Katie, and I work a night shift.

...Hi Katie…

While it was relatively easy to switch to my night owl schedule, the one thing that fell into a big black hole of unorganised, un-tasty tragedy was my eating.

As it does for so many of us whose schedules go out of whack for different reasons, from work to family (I don't know what it's like to have a newborn, but I imagine you have zero-to-no time to think about living your best gourmet life).

Anyway, I constantly forgot to meal prep my dinner because, frankly, it’s a little odd meal prepping a dinner.

Totally normal for lunch, but it feels super depressing for an evening meal. So instead I’d panic buy a flaccid sushi roll on my speed walk from the train station to the office and then be royally disappointed with it when it came to having my ‘gourmet dinner’ at my desk.

Old me lived this way for far too long (so long, in fact, that I’m pretty sure I was on the cusp of getting scurvy), so I knew I needed to change.

So, when a mate suggested I try Dineamic pre-prepped dishes it was like a light bulb had been flicked on in a very dark and very undernourished room.

Scrolling through the Dineamic website I felt like I was looking into a vision of future me - a healthier, better, she's-got-her-stuff together version of myself. And I LIKED it.

I ordered a mix of mains for just me and ones that looked like I’d be able to split them with my partner (for the times we work from home), along with some extra sides because who doesn’t want/need sides on a regular basis?

When the box of meals arrived, it was… overwhelming. For someone who had eaten the same sushi roll for dinner for two months, it was a lot of flavour to stare at.

Lots. And lots. Image: Supplied.