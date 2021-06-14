From divorce to 'dressing for my age': 8 life lessons I've learnt in my 40s.

I’m a very different person in my 40s than I was in my 30s.

I’m not sure if it’s because my standards have slipped - or is it that my priorities are clearer? I think it’s a mix of both.

Yes, I’ve done the usual ‘growing up’ stuff. I’ve gone from buying clothes as soon as they're released to waiting until they're in the outlet at least 20 per cent off the sale price.

I don’t get my hair coloured religiously every four weeks in terror of one white hair showing.

I’ve learnt never to buy a pair of sunnies you can't easily afford to replace - a finance lesson and a mum pro tip, because sunnies are apparently delicious when you don't have teeth.

But it’s more than that. It’s deeper. I’m - dare I say it - wiser. And that’s made me realise I made some major life mistakes in my 30s. For example:

1. My views on marriage.