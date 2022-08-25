What's in my trolley is Mamamia's look into the weekly grocery shop of Australian women. From food to everyday essentials, here's a peek at what different people are putting in their trolleys. This week, dietitian Susie Burrell shares her go-to meals and snacks.

Susie Burrell knows more about food than most.

The dietitian, nutritionist and author has been educating people on what to eat for two decades - sharing her knowledge and practical tips with her clients and followers online.

She's also a mum of two boys, so her approach to food is pretty simple: it has to be healthy, easy and something that everyone will enjoy.

We asked Susie exactly what's inside her weekly grocery shop, including the pantry staples and products she always repurchases.

How Susie Burrell approaches her grocery shop.

Susie's at the supermarket often, buying various ingredients and props she may need for work. But the food she purchases for her family tends to stay the same.

Her cooking philosophy? "I keep the food at home simple," the dietitian tells Mamamia. "Quick and easy, five-minute meals of protein and veg."

Other than that, Susie keeps soup handy if needed for a meal and limits packet snacks, saving them for school lunchboxes only.

She'll also regularly bake banana bread or muffins.