The true story of Princess Anne's rumoured affair with her personal bodyguard, Peter Cross.

The fourth season of The Crown has not only revisited the well-known scandals of the royal family, but has also brought to light the seldom-told secrets that have largely stayed within the tall walls of Buckingham Palace - like Queen Elizabeth's cousins who were declared dead in 1963, despite still being alive and living in a mental institution.

In the fourth episode of Netflix's new season, viewers learn about the marriage troubles of Queen Elizabeth's daughter, Princess Anne. During a picnic, the Queen delicately inquires if everything is okay between Princess Anne and her husband, Captain Mark Phillips. The couple married in 1973 and had two children together, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Princess Anne is played by Erin Doherty in The Crown. Image: Netflix.

But as The Crown shows, there were whispers of infidelity in their marriage - specifically between Princess Anne and her bodyguard, Sergeant Peter Cross.

"There's been... talk," the Queen tells her daughter in The Crown, before saying she had heard of the "rumours about a Sergeant Cross and the two of you being intimate".

The Queen continues: "And in the light of these rumours Scotland Yard have recommended his transfer back to desk duties in Croydon."