At the end of the second episode, Grace and Noah are hiding from the press at their home in the Hamptons.

Grace wakes up one morning and sits on the front porch. While she's sitting there, Jonathan approaches her from behind and asks her not to scream.

He admits to having an affair with Elena but insists he didn't kill her. He said on the night of the murder; he followed Elena to her studio. They fought and then had sex and Jonathan went to a bar to clear his mind. When he came back to the studio, Elena was already dead.

Grace calls the police, and that's where the episode leaves us.

So, did Jonathan actually kill Elena? Let's dive in.

Scenario one: Jonathan killed Elena.

From what we've seen so far, Jonathan had the means and the motive to kill Elena.

They had been having an affair, and that affair had cost Jonathan his job. Jonathan was hiding both the affair and the fact that he lost his job from Grace. Not to mention the fact that Jonathan could be the father of Elena's baby - another secret he might stop at nothing to hide from Grace.

That's plenty of motive.

Jonathan was also with Elena directly before and after she was murdered. If Jonathan is not the killer, we have to believe that someone killed Elena in the short period of time during which he was at the bar.

We can also assume that Jonathan killed Elena because that's what happens in You Should Have Known, the book the series is based on.

In the book, Jonathan sends Grace a letter in which he confesses to murdering Elena to cover up the affair. However, in the book Jonathan also never comes back to town, so the series is already deviating from the book.

Scenario two: Jonathan didn't kill Elena.

Given that the series has already deviated from the book, it seems like the plot will continue to be wildly different from the source material.

Plus it seems like the director, Susanne Bier, hinted at this during an interview with Oprah magazine.

"The best you can do with a good book, if you want to dramatise it on screen, is do something else with it," she told the publication. "By doing that you maintain the actual qualities of the book. But you create something that is possibly different and something in its own right."